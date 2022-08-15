Evercore ISI Increases Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $76.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,013. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

