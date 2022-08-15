EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.42

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

EVN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.06.

EVN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.