Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $394.19. The stock had a trading volume of 322,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,917. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.20 and its 200 day moving average is $383.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

