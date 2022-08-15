Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in July

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,889.0 days.

OTCMKTS FURCF traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 747. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $55.32.

FURCF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($44.90) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($48.98) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

