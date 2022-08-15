Ferguson (LON:FERG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Ferguson plc (LON:FERGGet Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £104.45 ($126.21) and last traded at £103.50 ($125.06). Approximately 194,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 763,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at £102.80 ($124.21).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £114 ($137.75) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £132.10 ($159.62).

The stock has a market cap of £21.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,266.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,499.51 and its 200 day moving average is £101.11.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

