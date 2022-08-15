Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FGPR stock remained flat at $11.85 during trading hours on Monday. 1,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

