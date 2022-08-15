First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $3,390,400. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,486. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

