First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

V opened at $211.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.68. The firm has a market cap of $399.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.