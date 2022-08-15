First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $52.00. 14,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 315,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 63.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

