First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 562,014 shares.The stock last traded at $154.44 and had previously closed at $155.08.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

