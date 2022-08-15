First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.21.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
