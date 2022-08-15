First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.