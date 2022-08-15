Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 11,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,010,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,010,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. 4,652,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

