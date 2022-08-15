Flow Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.79 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $157.41 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00011157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014034 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,390,757,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

