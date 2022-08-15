Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Increased to £128 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($194.54) to £156 ($188.50) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14,005.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded up $7.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,921. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

