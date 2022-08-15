ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.49–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.73 million. ForgeRock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.13 EPS.

ForgeRock Stock Down 21.1 %

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $17.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. ForgeRock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

FORG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 454,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ForgeRock by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 213,370 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $2,432,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,173,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.