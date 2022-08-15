Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FWONK. Barclays increased their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.53. 750,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

