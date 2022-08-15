Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. 22,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,051. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 304,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 121,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.