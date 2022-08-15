Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. 22,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,051. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
