Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 187,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,242. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $368.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 77.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

