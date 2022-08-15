Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 80,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,808,690 shares.The stock last traded at $66.89 and had previously closed at $66.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

