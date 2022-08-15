GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $325,891.66 and approximately $214.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,156.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.65 or 0.07872353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00171722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00252450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.63 or 0.00681525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00569786 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005444 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

