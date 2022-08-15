Globus Maritime (GLBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 16th.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 49.07%.
Globus Maritime Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.08. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
