Globus Maritime (GLBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 16th.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 49.07%.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.08. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Get Rating ) by 733.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.23% of Globus Maritime worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

About Globus Maritime

(Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.