Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.
Globus Medical Trading Up 1.3 %
GMED traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,046. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Medical (GMED)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.