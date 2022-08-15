Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

GMED traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,046. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

