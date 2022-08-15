Gobi Capital LLC Acquires 41,642 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 41,642 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 9.7% of Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gobi Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Netflix worth $170,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.05 and a 200 day moving average of $271.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

