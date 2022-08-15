goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$170.00 at National Bank Financial

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.57.

EHMEF stock opened at $112.30 on Thursday. goeasy has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

