Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.66

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 26275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 133.25% and a return on equity of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after buying an additional 470,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 665.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,472,000 after buying an additional 1,126,292 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $30,655,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.