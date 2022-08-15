GoldMint Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (MNTP) traded 98.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges. GoldMint has a market cap of $372,660.75 and approximately $42.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,084.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003983 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00127782 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036118 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065888 BTC.
GoldMint Profile
GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.
GoldMint Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
