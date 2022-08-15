Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Update

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,101,495.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,054,760.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,917 shares of company stock worth $14,220,074. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,201. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 677.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

