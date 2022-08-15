Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.11

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNCGY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC cut shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

