Grin Hits One Day Volume of $64,263.00 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $64,263.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,084.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.14 or 0.07901979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00171217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00253131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.45 or 0.00682790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00570370 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005477 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

