Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SUPV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. 24,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,007. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $160.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 160,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

