Haven Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $343,713.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $15.67 million and approximately $343,713.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.86 or 0.07814350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00170307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00251816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.00678559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00566059 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005360 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,473,632 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.