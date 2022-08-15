HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HCM Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HCMAU traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.03. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. HCM Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

Institutional Trading of HCM Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in HCM Acquisition by 320.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

