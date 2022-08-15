HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 773.0 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HXPLF stock remained flat at $9.83 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. HEXPOL AB has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.