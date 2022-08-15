Hifi Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $58.45 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $58.45 million and $17.03 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hifi Finance has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,102.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00127648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

MFT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe.

Buying and Selling Hifi Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. "

