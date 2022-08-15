Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hill International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIL opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $100.62 million, a PE ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Hill International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hill International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hill International during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hill International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Hill International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.