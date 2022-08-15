Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $197,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

