HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Short Interest Update

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 441.0 days.

HomeServe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSVF remained flat at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. HomeServe has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HMSVF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HomeServe from GBX 810 ($9.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $762.90.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.