Horan Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.95. The company had a trading volume of 108,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,582. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.89 and its 200 day moving average is $150.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

