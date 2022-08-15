Horan Securities Inc. Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.62. 24,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,882. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.5805 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.