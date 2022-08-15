Horizon Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after purchasing an additional 85,829 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.38.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

