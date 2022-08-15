Horizon Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Newmark Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. 24,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,725. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 329,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Newmark Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Stories

