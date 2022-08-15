Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys New Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 33.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 3.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Westlake by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

WLK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.56. 11,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,691 shares of company stock worth $7,948,918. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

