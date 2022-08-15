Horizon Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,735 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

NYSE MTDR traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $58.36. 13,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

