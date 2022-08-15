Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 4,003 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 1,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after buying an additional 145,898 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Generac by 94.1% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after buying an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after buying an additional 135,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.45 and its 200-day moving average is $261.79. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

