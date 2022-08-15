Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 943 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank accounts for 1.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SBNY traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.87. 3,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,005. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.42 and a 200 day moving average of $246.53.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

