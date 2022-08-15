Hovde Group Increases New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Price Target to $13.00

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Hovde Group to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NMFC stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 358,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,001. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.29% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $73.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Hartswell acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,308.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $651,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 403,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

