Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,774 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $55,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,571,000 after acquiring an additional 253,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 448,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,316,000 after acquiring an additional 35,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $222.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $222.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.21.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

