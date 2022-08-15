Hush Trading Up 13.1% This Week (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Hush has a total market cap of $946,546.72 and approximately $84.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00306332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00123358 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00082703 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003404 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

