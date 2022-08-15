Ignis Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.57 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (IGNIS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Ignis has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $48,362.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ignis coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013504 BTC.
About Ignis
Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.
Buying and Selling Ignis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
