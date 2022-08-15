Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $18.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.59. 4,024,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,673. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,775.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.65.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 8,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

